Angola for the First Time At Ciesart in Madrid

Luanda — An Angolan delegation participated, for the first time, Saturday, at Casa de Cultura de Torrejón, in Madrid (Spain), at the XIX International Meeting of Poetic, Photographic, Painting, Scenographic Sculpture and Music for Peace (CIESART).

The Angolan delegation, which has been in Madrid since Saturday to fulfill the two-day agenda, is made up of Egna Alegre de Sousa and Maria de Fátima Moniz, members of CIESART.

The XIX CIESART International Meeting is promoted by the International Chamber of Writers and Artists of Spain.

The event, with more than 100 people, was attended by the President General of CIESART, Liliy Baylon, and the President of Madrid, Juanita Amador Bravo, and responsible for organising this event for Peace in Torrejon, Madrid.

It also featured Deans from various faculties in Spain, Portugal, Ukraine and other European countries, as well as Deans from Peru, Chile, in addition to renowned academics from the Brazilian Academy of Arts, Sciences and Letters (ACILBRAS) and the Virtual Academy of Poets of Portuguese Language (AVPLP), Writers, Poets, Sculptors, Painters and Artists that the organisation highlighted for their social, artistic and academic work carried out in recent years.

The Angolan participants Fátima Moniz and Egna de Sousa were sworn in as Members of CIESART and representatives of the Board of Directors in Angola, where they will carry out the functions of President and Vice-president, respectively.

During the event, the president of CIESART, Liliy Baylon, praised the poets, writers and artists present for their altruism in giving their heart and soul for art and culture to happen and express the highest feeling in human beings, love, contributing in this way for the cultivation of much needed peace in today's world and the interaction between the cultural varieties that enrich the artistic world.

Delivering their speeches, the participants sought to draw attention to the war that devastates Ukraine and appealed for peace in that country and in other parts of the globe, thanking all the members who contributed with donations to the victims of conflicts.

They highlighted the figure of Nelson Mandela as one of the forerunners of peace, dictating his phrases and speeches in the way in which he exposed intelligence at the service of peace.

The Angolan participants highlighted the importance of peace for Angola, which suffered decades of conflict, offering a bust of Queen Ginga to CIESART, remembering the queen of the kingdom of Ndongo and Matamba as a symbol of colonial resistance and oppression of peoples and highlighting her female strengh.

They recommended to the ambassadors of culture to continue working through their artistic works, namely, poetry, sculptures, paintings and music in sharing knowledge and expanding culture among men who foster peace for a world without war for our children. SC