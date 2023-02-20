Rwanda Beaten Again As Afrobasket Qualifiers Leave Holes to Fill

Saturday

Rwanda 70-78 Uganda

Rwanda concluded their FIBA Women's Afrobasket Zone V Qualifiers campaign on a disappointing note as defeat against Uganda on Saturday extended their winless streak to four games after failing to register a single victory in the qualifiers.

Cheikh Sarr's team was exclusively composed of local players, as the Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) decided to give them a chance, since Rwanda was not fighting for qualification given that they have an automatic ticket as hosts of the finals that will take place from late July to early August.

On Saturday, February 18, Rwanda lost its final game 70-78 against Uganda, making it the fourth loss in a row, having been earlier defeated by Kenya, South Sudan and Egypt.

During the Uganda game, Rwanda's Assouma Uwizeye scored a team-high 19 points 11 rebounds while Odile Tetero contributed 17 points and Marie Imanizabayo chipped in with 15 points but their contribution was not enough to lift Rwanda to a victory only to end the campaign disappointed.

On the Ugandan side, Brenda Ekone and Jannon Otto finished with a game-high 22 points each, while teammate Hope Akello registered a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Rwanda lost to South Sudan 40-54 in their opening game, on February 15 and went on to lose their second game against Kenya 58-69 the following day before Egypt put Sarr's ladies on the sword with a 102-52 heavy victory on February 17

The final tournament of the Women's Afrobasket is slated from July 26 to August 6 and Sarr has plenty of lessons to learn if his side is to challenge for the title.