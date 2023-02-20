Rwanda: Kagame Condoles With Rwigamba's Family As Former MP Is Laid to Rest

President Paul Kagame on Sunday, February 19 condoled with the family of Fidel Rwigamba, a Member of Parliament, who died of illness at the age of 73, on Wednesday, February 15.

The condolence message conveyed by President Paul Kagame, was read by the Minister in the Office of the President, Judith Uwizeye, who represented the President at Rwigamba's lying-in-state at Parliament.

Rwigamba's body was taken from King Faisal Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment, to Parliament for a lying-in-state.

This is a formal occasion in which the coffin of a departed official - who has rendered distinguished service to the nation - is placed on view, to allow the public to pay their last respects to the deceased, before their burial.

At the event, senior government officials, family members, and friends, paid their last respects to Rwigamba.

While reading Kagame's message, Uwizeye said that the President of the Republic and his family, got informed about the bad news that the lawmaker Rwigamba passed away, and were saddened by that, and "condole with his children and the entire family during this period of considerable grief".

The mesaged added that they also condole with Parliament.

"The President of the Republic and his family wishes the children and the entire family to continue taking heart during this period of sorrow. May God grant Honorable Deputy Rwigamba eternal rest," the message reads in part.

Rwigamba was a member of RPF-Inkotanyi political party.

He is survived by four children - three sons and one daughter.

After his lying-in-state, mourners moved to Catholic Church's Kicukiro Parish, for a requiem mass. His burial is scheduled today, 04p.m, at Rusororo Cemetery in Gasabo District.