Angolan President Carries Out Diplomatic Activities in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa - Angolan head of State João Lourenço Sunday (19) morning in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, reviewed the cooperation relations with the several African countries.

On the sidelines of the 36th Summit of the African Union, João Lourenço held meetings with the presidents of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló, with whom he analysed the mutual cooperation, as well as security and peace in Africa.

The last day of the Angolan president's scheduled agenda in Ethiopia also features meetings with the President of the African Union Commission, the Chadian Moussa Faki, and with the former President of the Republic of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou, who is Champion of the African Union for the Free Trade of the African Continental.

Angolan Head of State also held a meeting with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the financial organisation AFRICA 50, Alain Ebobissé, and the minister of Foreign Affairs of South Sudan. DC/VM/ADR