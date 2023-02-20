Africa: Angolan Head of State Calls for Commitment to Conflict Resolution in Africa

Addis Ababa — Angolan president João Lourenço defended Sunday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the commitment of States, countries, governments and populations of the continent to end conflicts and definitely silencing the guns in Africa.

The Angolan statesman, who was addressing a Sunday's morning session of the African Union Summit, as Champion of Peace and Reconciliation, said that carrying out the task assigned by the AU requires coordination and joint commitment in performing the actions outlined by the organisation.

"I have received significant support from AU bodies, the United Nations, Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms and international partners in Africa, for the fulfillment of my responsibilities in terms of peace and national reconciliation on the continent, for which I am most sincerely grateful on behalf of all Africans," he said.

CAR pacification process

In his speech, the Angolan statesman referred to the pacification process in CAR, in which a series of initiatives were carried out, with a view to, among others, convincing the leaders of the various armed groups operating in the country to abandon the rebellion and to establish residence outside Central African territory.

"I must say that these regional efforts led to the adoption of the Joint Roadmap for Peace in CAR better known as the Roadmap for Luanda, which set some axes of activity, of which I highlight the ceasefire and disarmament, demobilisation, reintegration and repatriation, which helped, as a whole, to create a climate of greater distension and understanding, favouring the internal republican dialogue among all the living forces of the Central African nation", stated João Lourenço.

The current situation in the CAR, he said, is much better than the one registered in 2020, stating that the data on the ground encourage the continuation of efforts to consolidate the peace processes that are unfolding in a very positive way in other regions of the mainland.

Situation in Ethiopia, Sudan and South Sudan

As for the Ethiopian conflict, he said that special attention went to the understandings reached between the government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Popular Front for the Liberation of the People of Tigray, which culminated in the signing of the peace agreement, which took place in November 2022.

Regarding South Sudan and Sudan, João Lourenço considered the progress made satisfactory, despite the fact that there are still some concerns that need attention, in order to help these two countries and brother peoples to overcome the existing internal differences and consolidate, in this way, the ongoing peace and stabilisation process in their countries.

Crises in Chad, Guinea and Burkina Faso

João Lourenço stated that with hope for a positive outcome, the encouraging signs registered within the scope of the transition processes in Chad, Guinea and Burkina Faso are observed, with the political actors of the respective countries seeking to demonstrate, more and more, their willingness and ability to overcome differences between the different parties involved, with a view to a negotiated way out of the crisis and a return to democratic normality.

Regarding Mali and Libya, the Angolan President added that, despite the encouraging signs, it should be recognised that there are still quite marked differences between the main actors involved in the effort to seek solutions to the problems they face, placing the need for ECOWAS and the Arab Maghreb Union, in articulation with the African Union, to pursue, with determination and persistence, the steps leading to the complete resolution of the serious internal problems experienced by these countries.

João Lourenço reiterou, também, a solidariedade para com os Estados-Membros cujos povos são as verdadeiras vítimas das consequências causadas pela instabilidade política, manifestando, uma vez mais, a disponibilidade para honrar a missão que lhe foi conferida de Campeão da Paz e Reconciliação em África. DC/VM/ADR

According to João Lourenço, along with other conflicts, the issue of maritime piracy, proliferation of armed groups and terrorism is included at the same level and level of concern, phenomena that have seriously affected the Gulf of Guinea, the Sahel region and the Republic of Mozambique, confronted with large-scale violent actions, unleashed by extremist armed groups, with the aim of imposing their ideals by force, delaying the prospects of development of this southern African country.

The current scenario in Mozambique, he said, is considerably calmer and more stable, due to the prompt reaction of SADC, which immediately activated and with the positive results that are known today, the SADC Joint Standby Force, which acts in coordination with the Mozambican Armed Forces.

"This is a Mechanism that is proving to be effective and necessary, so it should deserve all our political, logistical, financial and other support, because it could be useful in future situations", he concluded.