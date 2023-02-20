Angola: Time to Implement Nairobi Peace Process, Luanda Roadmap

FOR several years, people of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have been suffering injustices caused by warring parties in the East African Community (EAC) member state.

Congolese have been left in limbo, failing to enjoy natural resources, such as minerals and trees endowed to their country, because the armed groups hinder them from using them, and it is assumed that the resources are exported illegally.

Efforts have been put by different countries and international organisations and institutions to bring the situation to an end but in vain. Latest efforts came up with the Nairobi peace process and Luanda roadmap, under Angolan President, Mr João Lourenço who is African Union (AU) - designated mediator between Rwanda and DRC.

As per the communiqué issued on Friday evening, President Samia Suluhu Hassan joined other EAC Heads of State in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to discuss the implementation of the Nairobi peace process and Luanda roadmap in a bid to address the deteriorating security situation in eastern DRC.

Nairobi peace process is meant to accelerating the on-going regional efforts to attain sustainable peace and security in Eastern DRC as elaborated by various efforts of the EAC Heads of State.

The peace talks reaffirmed the commitment of the Heads of State of the EAC; Great Lakes region and Africa at large, to finding a lasting solution to the security challenges in the Eastern DRC.

Luanda roadmap has several points, such as establishment of a climate of confidence between the States of the Great Lakes Region and creation of ideal conditions for dialogue and political consultation with a view to resolving the security crisis in the eastern region of the DRC.

Others are normalisation of political and diplomatic relations between the DRC and Rwanda; immediate cessation of hostilities; creation of an ad hoc monitoring mechanism, headed by an Angolan general, to monitor compliance with the agreements; immediate withdrawal of the positions occupied by M23 movement on Congolese territory, in accordance with the Nairobi final communiqué and creation of conditions for the return of refugees.

It is right time that the peace process and the roadmap are implemented properly, with reactivation of the joint intelligence team to define the practical arrangements and establishment of regional mechanisms to combat the illegal exploitation of natural resources.

It is important to maintain a dialogue between Kinshasa and Kigali, as the Angolan leader said on Friday. Immediate ceasefire is pertinent and consequently resettlement of internally displaced persons.

Observation of laws and articles is important. For example, Article 11 (3) of the EAC treaty says member states are enjoined to constantly review the state of peace and security within the region.

Peace and security will put a basis for people to work for their individual development as well as raising economy of the country as well as of the whole EAC bloc.