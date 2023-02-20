Tanzania: Thrilling Vibe in Simba Against Raja

As the clock was slowly ticking towards 7:00pm mark for the kick-off of a tense CAF Champions League match between Simba versus Raja Casablanca, the more Dar es Salaam was being painted red and white.

The two sides settled their differences at a well-attended Benjamin Mkapa Stadium yesterday battling for maximum points which could only be obtained after shoulder-to-shoulder action on the pitch.

Arriving at the 60,000-capacity venue, one could not get confused that the two teams which were playing on the day were really big ones on the continent basing on the impression witnessed around the arena.

People of all ages, races and religions were dropping using various modes of transport systems that the city cherishes ranging from Bodabodas, Bajajs, Public Transport, Taxis and even Private Cars.

This made the entire scene look beautiful and put in practice the saying that football is a unifying tool of people from different sections of life which without doubt is absolutely the truth.

Most of them were donned in red and white attires, traditional colours of Simba while a handful of them were in their casual clothes eager to be part of the historic match whose experience can no longer be faded away.

With the lowest entry charge pegged at 3000/-, it was clear that the number of spectators who accommodate ordinary seats would be high and this is exactly what transpired.

Basing on the observation by 'Sunday News', it was evident that some fans arrived at the stadium as early as 10:00am in order to feel the full vibe at disposal and never miss a thing.

Due to congregation, it becomes a good day for small traders to make money through selling various commodities like water, soft drinks, fruits, food and many others which were easily available to satisfy needs of the oncoming customers.

The ambience from Msimbazi Street Reds fraternity inside the stadium emanating from different groups of supporters was extraordinary an indicator that they were ready to see their side stamping success.