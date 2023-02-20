Sudan: Juba Mediator Holds JPA Signatories Responsible for Lacking Implementation - 'You Left the Displaced'

Juba — Tut Galuak, head of the South Sudanese team that mediated the peace negotiations between the Sudanese government and a number of rebel movements that form the Sudan Revolutionary Front, holds the signatories to the 2020 Juba Peace Agreement responsible for the lacking implementation of the agreement to date.

During his address yesterday to the official opening of the workshop for the representatives of the signatory parties to the Juba Peace Agreement (JPA), including member of the Sovereignty Council Lt Gen Shamseldin Kabbashi, Galuak said "you left the displaced and stayed in Khartoum".

Last year, the displaced lamented that 'not even 1% of the Juba Peace Agreement' had been implemented. Little progress has been made since.

He not only criticised the failure of the signatories to defend their cases or make significant progress, but also the conference on the JPA that was recently held in Khartoum to evaluate the agreement. Galuak pointed do the division amongst the signatories on most issues related to the agreement.

He also said that the proposal to form a national committee to monitor the implementation of the JPA is contrary to the original agreement.

The mediator underscored that this workshop in Juba should aim to develop matrices and tables that help raise the level of implementation, not to review or amend the agreement itself.

This workshop is held to discuss the report prepared by the South Sudanese mini-committee, set up by the workshop's technical committee, to evaluate the implementation of the JPA in order to facilitate more rapid progress.

The Trilateral Mechanism welcomed the workshop organised by the South Sudanese mediation team.