Kenya: 4 Other Firearms Surrendered As Govt Seeks to Quell North Rift Bandit Attacks

Nairobi — Four other firearms from villagers in the volatile North Rift region have been returned in response to calls by President William Ruto and disarmament efforts by multi-agency security teams.

According to the National Police Service, the ammunition were returned on Saturday from Samburu and Baragoi.

The Police encouraged residents "to continue cooperating with the multi-agency security team by surrendering illegal firearms and sharing of any information that will lead to the restoration of peace and security in the disturbed areas."

President William Ruto had reiterated the government's commitment to stamp out banditry in the restive North Rift region.

Ruto said that his administration will do everything in its power to rid the region of bandits who continue to wreak havoc in the country with the latest incident being the killing of four people, including three police officers, in Turkana.

The Head of State said that his administration will step up its efforts to restore peace in the region that has suffered the brunt of frequent banditry attacks and cattle rustling.

"We have put in place measures to ensure that we deal decisively with the few individuals who continue to test our resolve by terrorizing the country so that we safeguard the lives of Kenyans," Ruto said during a public engagement in Nakuru.

Ruto stated that he had directed the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to pitch camp in the North Rift to bring to an end the banditry menace that has continued to cost lives.