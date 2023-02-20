South Africa: Flood Wreaks Havoc On Eastern Cape After Weekend of Torrential Rain

The body of a six-year-old was recovered on Sunday afternoon while workers are still searching for his mother and his four-year-old sister. Another two boys are missing but presumed drowned after devastating floods ripped through Coffee Bay on the Wild Coast.

Torrential rains have left a path of devastation through the Eastern Cape.

The body of a six-year-old has been recovered, but the child's mother and four-year-old sister are still missing after devastating floods swept through Coffee Bay on Saturday.

Two boys, aged five and seven, are also presumed drowned after they were washed away while crossing a stream with their mother and sister. Rescue workers are also still looking for a 24-year-old woman from Mapuzi, who was washed away when her house in the village was flooded.

Bridges were washed away over the weekend as torrential rain and floods ripped through Coffee Bay and the Hole in the Wall, Eastern Cape. (Photo: Supplied)

A taxi swept away by floods in Port St Johns on 17 February 2023 while trying to cross the bridge to fetch learner's from a nearby school (Photo: Supplied)

On Sunday, Zimkhita Macingwane, a spokesperson for the OR Tambo multistakeholder Disaster and Risk Management team, said...