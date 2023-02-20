Rwanda: Tour Du Rwanda Is Back and We Already Have a Winner - #visitrwanda

The 2023 edition of the Tour du Rwanda, widely seen as the biggest cycling race on the continent, is underway and will run through February 26 across the country.

British rider Ethan Vernon, riding for Belgian club Soudal QuickStep Devo, will start the second stage in Yellow Jersey on Monday after storming to stage 1 victory in Rwamagana, Eastern Province, on Sunday.

The annual race, marking its 15th anniversary since turning international in 2009, has grown in stature and attracts some of the world's top cyclists. Four-time Tour de France champion, Chris Froome, is one of the 95 riders competing this year.

Cycling remains one of the most popular sports in the country and Tour du Rwanda has not only promoted the sport but has also become an important platform for showcasing the country's natural beauty and its commitment to social and economic development.

One of the most significant benefits of the Tour du Rwanda is its impact on Rwanda's tourism industry. The race has helped put Rwanda on the map as a tourist destination, showcasing the country's stunning hills, vibrant culture, and unique wildlife. As a result, the race has contributed significantly to the country's economy, creating jobs, and boosting the hospitality industry.

At least 66 nations have been represented in the Tour du Rwanda since 2009, including four - China, Indonesia, Japan and Latvia - who are making their debut this year.

Through the race, Rwanda gains new and good ambassadors every year. When the Tour du Rwanda succeeds, the '#VisitRwanda' brand wins.

Thanks to the success of Tour du Rwanda, coupled with the country's commitment to the development of cycling and reputation as a top tourism destination, Rwanda is set to become the first African country to host the UCI Road World Championships in 2025.

For the millions of Rwandans who line-up the streets every year to witness the race, and others who follow its wide coverage online and television, Tour du Rwanda is a source of pride and demonstrates that Rwanda is a country that is capable of achieving greatness.

Tour du Rwanda is not just a cycling race, it is also a symbol of hope and progress for Rwanda. It is a force for positive change, for Rwanda and for Africa.