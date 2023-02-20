Rwanda's Annual Agric Export Revenues Reach Rwf860 Billion

Rwanda's agricultural export earnings amounted to over $788.7 million (about Rwf859.5 billion), representing an increase of 45 per cent from $543.1 million (about Rwf591.8 billion) in the same period of 2021.

The data is contained in the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB)'s December 2022, which was published on the institution's website last week.

The 2022 revenues are five times more than the Rwf156 billion budget allocated to financing the agriculture sector in the current fiscal year 2022/2023.

According to the report, both export and re-export increments are related to the current economic recovery [from the Covid-19 impact], where most economic activities resumed with more movement of people and goods in the region and abroad.

In that regard, transport of people to Europe and other destinations became regular, which allowed trade with Europe and the rest of the world, the report indicated.

Again, the report cited good prices for agricultural products at the international markets as one of the drivers of the registered growth.

"Tea, coffee, fruits and vegetable unit prices also are showing positive trends, thus influencing the good export performance compared to the same period of 2021," the report reads in part.

Donatille Nibagwire, a horticulture exporter, told The New Times that the revenue growth was expected indicating that Rwanda embarked on expanding its presence in international markets.

"First, Rwanda has become a known player at the international market," she said, citing Dubai (UAE) as one of the new markets for Rwanda's agricultural exports, adding that it is buying many products from the country.

Another factor, Nibagwire said, was that economies were recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, hence making businesses relatively stable.

Jules Ngango, an agricultural economist, said that with price increase being one of the factors for the registered export revenue growth, there is a likely implication that consumers at the international market appreciate the country's agricultural products.

"The increase in such agricultural exports revenues is an indication that the country's economic growth was also boosted," he said.

With a view to sustain the gains made, Ngango said that there is a need to increase not only the quantity of agricultural produce, but also the quality and better marketing of Rwanda's products in order to further the country's economic growth.

Traditional commodities (tea, coffee and pyrethrum) performance

Still talking about the NAEB December 2022 report, it showed that tea, coffee and pyrethrum, which form Rwanda's traditional exports, generated over $212 million in 2022, an increase of 17 per cent compared to over $180 million in 2021.

Specifically, tea export revenues increased by 10.3 per cent to $106.73 million in 2022, from $96.7 million in 2021.

The report attributed this increment to a 3 per cent increase in tea sold to 36,477 tonnes in 2022 from 35,390 tonnes in 2021, and to good prices of $2.93 a kilogramme against $2.73 a kilogramme, respectively.

Talking about Rwanda's coffee, it generated $105 million in 2022, from over $78.3 million in 2021. According to the report, the 34 per cent rise in coffee revenues mainly resulted from good coffee prices which averaged $5.58 a kilogramme in 2022, or a rise of 31.2 per cent from $4.48 a kilogramme in the previous year.

Nontraditional commodity exports

Exports of nontraditional commodities - which are considered Rwanda's emerging commodity value chains - generated $576.6 million, representing a 59 per cent increase from $362.4 million, the report indicated.

These include fruits, vegetables, roots and tubers, legumes, cereals, meat and live animals, eggs and dairy products.

Among this nontraditional commodity export category, horticulture (vegetables, fruits and flowers) exports fetched more than $53.9 million in 2022, which is almost a 64.7 per cent increase compared to over $32.7 million in 2021.

Revenues from exported animal (live) and animal product such as meat, eggs and milk, more than doubled, reaching $124 million in 2022, from over $57.7 million in 2021, while cereals (grains and flours) brought in $160 million in 2022, up from $113.7 million in 2021, representing a 41 per cent increase.

Meanwhile, Rwanda targets to generate $1 billion in annual agricultural exports by 2024.