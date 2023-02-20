Rwanda: Political Parties, Civil Society Welcome Proposal to Harmonise Elections

The National Consultative Forum of Political Organisations (NFPO) and the civil society have welcomed the proposal of the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to synchronise Rwanda's presidential and parliamentary elections in the next election cycle.

The development was revealed by the new NEC chairperson Oda Gasinzigwa, last week shortly after taking the oath of office at the Supreme Court premises in Kigali.

Speaking to The New Times, Gloriose Uwanyirigira, the spokesperson of the National Consultative Forum of Political Organizations (NFPO) and member of PSD said that they support the NEC proposal because of its benefits toward the country as well as political parties.

"Especially in terms of the budget and the time members of the political parties used to spend in the elections will be reduced," she added

On his part, Joseph Nkurunziza Ryarasa, the Chairperson of the Rwanda Civil Society Platform said that the proposal is good especially as Rwanda is still recovering from the COVD-19 economic crisis.

In addition, Ryarasa pointed out that simultaneous elections will reduce election expenditure in terms of finance and reduce the diversion of human resources for election duties for both the state and political parties.

"Voters will also benefit as movements and timeline will be reduced," he added

Moreover, he said that it is just a matter of amending the constitution and a matter of harmonisation saying that the exercise has been done in other countries such as Uganda, and Kenya among others.

MP Christine Mukabunani and a member of PS imberakuri pointed out that she supports the idea as long as it helps in reducing the cost of elections.

However, Mukabunani stated that it must be done in accordance with the Constitution.

"Harmonisation must be done carefully in amending all articles talking about the term of MPs," she added

Evariste Murwanashyaka, the Programs Manager of the Umbrella of Human Rights Organisations in Rwanda (CLADHO) said that they welcome the idea as it saves money and time.

However, Murwanashyaka pointed out that there is a need for different consultations including political parties, civil society, and citizens saying that it requires a constitutional amendment

It is expected that in case the proposal is approved by the Government, Rwf 6 billion will be saved.

Previously, Gasinzigwa revealed that for the proposal to be implemented, a review of existing legal instruments would be a prerequisite.

A constitutional review would include amendment of one article, she said. "This doesn't call for a referendum which would otherwise take a lot of time."

Organising simultaneous elections were previously unattainable as the presidential term was seven years, while senators served for eight years with the term of members of the Chamber of Deputies running for five years.

However, a previous amendment to the Constitution saw both the presidential and senatorial terms slashed to five years each, putting them on par with the term of deputies.

Next presidential and senatorial elections are due August 2024 and, if NEC's proposal is eventually adopted, it means members of the Chamber of Deputies will serve for one extra year before the next poll.

The move, according to NEC Secretary General, Charles Munyaneza, is well in line with the country's commitment to always fully fund its own elections.

"We no longer depend on donor funding to conduct our elections. And when we look at our elections, be it the parliamentary elections or the presidential elections, you find that each consumes around Rwf7 billion," Munyaneza said.

Instead of spending a combined Rwf14 billion on the two electoral events, he said, "about Rwf8 billion would be enough if they were held simultaneously."

The next parliamentary elections were initially due in October this year with the presidential and senatorial polls due next year.