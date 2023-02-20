Ethiopia: High-Level U.S. Government Delegation Travel to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

14 February 2023
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document

U.S. Department of State Special Envoy for Global Food Security Dr. Cary Fowler, will join U.S. Department of State Assistant Secretary for Africa Molly Phee, the Special Presidential Representative for U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit Implementation Ambassador Johnnie Carson, USAID Assistant Administrator in the Bureau for Africa Monde Muyangwa, acting USAID Assistant to the Administrator for the Bureau of Resilience and Food Security Dina Esposito, and U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator and Special Representative for Health Diplomacy John Nkengasong in Addis Ababa , Ethiopia, February 14-19 for meetings with government officials on the sidelines of the African Union (AU) Summit." The U.S. delegation will meet with stakeholders to discuss the global food security crisis, and its disproportionate impact on Africa, as well as to follow up on U.S. commitments made at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit.

The U.S. delegation will reinforce U.S. commitment to advance food security and highlight the ongoing work through the U.S. government's Feed the Future initiative, and efforts to scale up work on climate-resilient agriculture and soil health, including upcoming work on the "Vision for Adapted Crops and Soils" (VACS).

Office of the Spokesperson

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.