Sudan: Statement of the African Union Chairperson Following a Working Visit to Sudan

press release

Addis Ababa — 13 February 2023 - The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, concluded a two-day working visit to Khartoum from 12-13 February 2023. He was accompanied by AU Commissioner of Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, Prof Mohamed Hacen El Lebatt, Chief of Staff, Ambassador Mohamed Belaiche, AU Special Representative for Sudan and Ms Ebba Kalondo, Spokesperson to the AUC Chairperson.

During his visit, the Chairperson met with a diverse group of national political and social stakeholders, including the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council , the Trilateral Mechanism and the African Group of Ambassadors, as part of broad-based political consultations by the African Union to the brotherly nation of Sudan, in its pursuit to re-establish constitutional order in the country.

The Chairperson notes with satisfaction the positive developments currently underway between stakeholders. In this regard, the Chairperson expresses the hope that current developments will lead to the finalisation of a consensual political agreement towards the formation of a civilian-led government, and the eventual organisation, within a reasonable timetable, of credible elections.

The Chairperson commends the spirit of dialogue displayed during the constructive meetings held with the national political and social actors, and encourages them to promote meaningful inclusive national reconciliation and redouble their efforts to achieve an accord in the supreme interest of the country

The Chairperson further wishes to commends the facilitation role played by the Trilateral Mechanism comprised of the African Union (AU), the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan(UNITAMS), and the support of international partners at this critical juncture in Sudan.

The Chairperson further stresses the need for all foreign actors to support African Union-led efforts to support a Sudanese-led and and owned process that respects the will and aspirations of youth, democratic forces and the people of Sudan and serve democracy and stability in the country , the region and the Continent.