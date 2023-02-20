Kenya: Don't Join Raila Demos, It Is a Shame - Gachagua to Kenyatta

Nairobi — Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta fiercest critic, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has implored him not to join the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya demonstrations, terming the move a disgrace.

Gachagua went ahead to ask opposition leader Raila Odinga not to drag Kenyatta in the incoming rallies and demonstration.

He stated that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance will not forgive Odinga for pushing President Kenyatta to attend the Azimio La Umoja rebellion movements across the country.

"The way am seeing things, it's likely that this old man(Odinga) will take retired President Kenyatta and ask him to pelt stones or ask him to sit on the roads and start singing 'haki yetu' (our freedom) which is a shame," the Deputy President said.

The Second in Command faulted the move by the Jubilee Party Leader to attend a road side rally in Kisumu during the late Prof George Magoha's burial saying it demeans the stature of a retired Head of State.

"The other day he took our President Uhuru Kenyatta whom we loved and respected by voting for him. A respectable man who was once a commander in chief," he stated.

"Odinga has removed him for his retirement and taken him to Kisumu and made him board a lorry," Gachagua stated.

Gachagua called on Kenyatta to focus on his role as the facilitator of the East African Community (EAC) led Nairobi Peace Process that is trying to bring peace to the war Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and Ethiopia.

"Please Retired President,William Ruto has given you respect and appointed you in a national duty to unite Africa. So tour these countries and restore peace," he stated.

President William Ruto and Gachagua have been on a war path with Odinga and Kenyatta since the 2022 campaigns.

Gachagua and Kenyatta fell out during the August 9 elections which left the Mt Kenya region divided.

The deputy president attacked the retired President's administration just moments after he took the oath of office in September last year.