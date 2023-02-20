Tanzania's Meteorological Body Allays Fear On Cyclone 'Freddy'

The Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) has said it is closely monitoring the progress of the tropical cyclone named Freddy.

The agency assured the general public that it will give updated over the development, according to a statement issued on Monday.

TMA understands that cyclone Freddy is at the south of Madagascar and until Monday there were no emperical evidence of coming towards the Coast of the East African State.

TMA's statement comes following various information spreading on social media, creating fear among citizens saying that the cyclone has already reached Tanzania.

"For about a week now we have been following up the state of cyclone "Freddy" which is at the south west of the Indian Ocean near the coast of Madagascar and are assured that there is no direct harm at the moment for areas located in our country," the statement read.

However, the TMA warned against all other sources releasing such information while urging the outlets published such stories to refute it.

"Is only the Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) that has the authority to issue alerts of bad weather and it is a legal offense for someone else to do so," TMA added in the statement made available to the Daily News Digital.