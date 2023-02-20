Rwanda: Kagame to Attend Transform Africa Summit in Zimbabwe

President Paul Kagame will attend the 6th edition of Transform Africa Summit in Zimbabwe, The New Times has learnt.

According to the Office of the President, Kagame will grace the three-day summit slated for April 26 to 28, as the Chairman of Smart Africa, the organisers of the summit.

The Transform Africa Summit is the leading Africa tech and digital event which gathers on average 5000 delegates from more than 100 countries to engage on the digital transformation of the continent across multiple sectors.

Happening for the first time outside Rwanda, this year's edition will run under the theme, "Connect, Transform and Innovate," with a special focus on regulation and policy, digital infrastructure financing, capacity building and skills development, and digital continental trade.

The last edition took place in 2019 with a focus on job creation and emergence of enterprises and since then, it was postponed due to Covid-19 related restrictions and its impact on nations.

Besides President Kagame, the Minister of ICT and Innovation, Paula Ingabire is among Rwandans confirmed to speak at the summit so far.

The forum presents an opportunity for meaningful engagements on how governments can attract large-scale investments and enable fast growth and exports as well as for the private sector to thrive in an innovation and ICT-driven entrepreneurship ecosystem.