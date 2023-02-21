Zimbabwe: Mugabe Junior Set Free After Arrest - Says Lawyer - 'The State Decided to Give Parties the Opportunity to Negotiate'

Robert Mugabe Junior (31) was set free Monday following his arrest at the weekend.

Mugabe was accused of damaging a friend's vehicle and property worth US$12,000 during a party held in Harare's Strathaven suburb.

He spent the night in detention at Avondale Police Station before being taken to Harare magistrate court where he spent the day going up and down the corridors, from office to office before he was set free.

He did not even appear in any court before a magistrate

While journalists waited for his name to be called for the court appearance, it was indicated that had already left the building.

Mugabe had been outside the courtroom from lunch time.

Asked if charges had been withdrawn his lawyer Ashiel Mugiya said; "No charges were not withdrawn. The state decided to give parties the opportunity to negotiate," he said.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Mugabe damaged property belonging to his friend Nkatazo Sindiso (31).