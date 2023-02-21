Zimbabwe: Shadaya Forced to Calm Fans Baying for Hopewell's Blood After Critique of Rihanna, ASAP Rocky Tweet

Shadaya Knight had to calm his fans Monday after they launched scathing attacks on fellow Twitter favourite Hopewell Chin'ono (@daddyhope) whom they accused of inhibiting freedom of expression.

The award winning Chin'ono had criticised Shadaya's Rihanna tweet, arguing it would shut out any hope of him getting employed in the West.

Shadaya had questioned why a Vogue magazine cover had Rihanna leading ASAP Rocky, as he held and kissed their son in his arms, his other hand holding onto Rihanna.

He argued ASAP Rocky had been emasculated.

Both Shadaya and Chin'ono command massive follower-ship on Twitter, a combined 820,100.

Shadaya's tweet reached close to 60 million people and has been commented on by some of America's A-list celebrities in defence of Rihanna.

"If you are a young Zimbabwean person who wants to conquer the world, and thinking beyond your nose, be careful of what you put on social media, it can cost you in the future. Idris Muktar Ibrahim (Kenyan journalist) lost his job over tweets he made when he was 15 years old!" said Chin'ono.

The red pill blogger's comments have in the past seen him being labelled a misogynist.

He is unapologetic about his posts on women's weight, sex lives and male superiority.

"Fam, with regards to Sir Hopewell's take, please it wasn't meant to be an attack rather it was a genuine concern. There's no bad blood whatsoever between us, we shouldn't resort to insults, we can view things differently and still be able to retain our civility," said Shadaya.