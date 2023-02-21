Sudan Teachers Strike - Khartoum Exam Boycott Begins

20 February 2023
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Teachers in Khartoum are boycotting exams that were supposed to begin on Sunday, as part of a national strike by teachers of government schools, in a large number of states in Sudan.

Duriya Babiker, leading Sudanese Teachers' Committee member, told Radio Dabanga that most of Sudan's streets remain empty of schoolchildren as the strike, which started in December, entered it's tenth week.

"There are schools to which a small number of students attend." At these schools, "teachers explain the situation and the rights of teachers to the students" instead of holding a class, she said.

The Khartoum Teachers Committee boycotted primary and intermediate school exams which were issued by the Ministry of Education on Sunday. Babiker told Radio Dabanga that some students' parents refused to accept the exams.

She said that the Teachers' Committee meeting with the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, which was held yesterday, concluded with setting a date for another meeting next Sunday. The meeting will aim to "schedule benefits and increase the minimum wage." This will be the final meeting with the Ministry of Finance, according to the committee.

In mid-January, after the teachers announced that they would continue their strike, the Khartoum state Ministry of Education decided to continue with school exams for the primary and secondary students this school year.

Teachers commented that this was done to press the state teachers to return to work again in order to prepare the students for the exams. Many private schools in Khartoum continued classes 'as normal' after a mid-year holiday was suddenly announced in January.

On February 12, teachers in Khartoum should have begun to receive any outstanding dues and salaries which have been delayed, including those in January, according to Undersecretary of the federal Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning Abdallah Ibrahim. Radio Dabanga reported last week that those dues are yet to be paid.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.