Rwanda: Kagame Appoints New Police Chief

20 February 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

President Paul Kagame on Monday, February 20, appointed Deputy Commissioner General of Police (DCGP) Felix Namuhoranye as the new Inspector General of Rwanda National Police (RNP), replacing Commissioner General Dan Munyuza, who has held the duties since October 2018.

The mandate of the Inspector General of Police is five years but can be renewed once.

Prior to the appointment, Namuhoranyi served as the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of operations.

Other major changes saw Commissioner of Police (CP) Vincent Sano appointed to deputize Namuhoranyi, after previously serving as the Commissioner in charge of Finance.

Meanwhile, Kagame also appointed Col. Celestin Kanyamahanga, as the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, replacing Maj Gen Emmanuel Bayingana who occupied the office since 2021.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.