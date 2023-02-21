Rwanda: Highs and Lows of Action-Packed Week 20 League Action

The Rwanda Premier League week 20 produced stunning displays mixed with dramatic moments and breathtaking goals from various venues.

The race for the league title hit highs and lows with clubs switching places on table standings.

APR showed their pedigree following a hard fought 4-2 win over Etincelles which moved them back to the summit of the table and overtake Rayon who had beaten title rivals Gasogi just 24 hours earlier to move on top.

Times Sport brings you five things we learnt from week 20 league games.

A weekend of doubles

Week 20 of the 2022/23 Rwandan Premier League will go down in history as a unique week in relation to facts and figures that might have unfolded by coincidence.

As many as five players scored a brace apiece in what could be an unprecedented event in Rwandan football.

Striker Sadick Sulley on Friday netted a brace as Bugesera FC put three past Rutsiro, as Onesme Twizerimana also scored twice for Gorilla to help the team secure a 2-0 victory over Espoir.

Bienvenue Mugenzi also hit two goals as Kiyovu came from behind to defeat Marines FC 3-1 in Muhanga while Leandre Onana's two goals helped Rayon come from behind to beat Gasogi 2-1 in Bugesera.

On Sunday, Didier Mugisha netted a brace for Police FC in the 13th and 45th minutes as the law enforcers humiliated struggling Musanze 4-0.

Onana shows class against Gasogi

Rayon Sports had a quiet afternoon in Bugesera as they were struggling in front of goal. It took the individual brilliance of Cameroonian Willy Onana Essomba to get them the three important points.

Onana lifted Rayon on his shoulders as his two sublime goals in the 45th and 85th minutes inspired the Blues to a keenly-contested game to close the gap on league leaders APR to a single point.

When fit, the Cameroonian has proved that he can be Rayon's main man upfront.

Nshimiyimana making the best out of Sulley

New Bugesera coach Eric Nshimiyimana is helping Sadick Sulley to get back to top form. Since he returned from Spain where he couldn't sign a contract because of a permit issue, Sulley had a tough time as he was not in the plans of then coach Etienne Ndayiragije.

The Burundian was sacked and replaced by Eric Nshimiyimana under whom the Ghanaian is regaining his confidence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He has since established himself as one of reliable players at Bugesera and his man of the match performance thanks to which he scored twice as his club thrashed Rutsiro 3-0 shows why Nshimiyimana never doubted his capabilities.

APR show title credentials in Etincelles thriller

Ben Moussa's side showed that they have what it takes to win the league title with a superb performance against an in-form Etincelles side which had gone 9 games unbeaten.

Despite the Rubavu-based club's surprise comeback to force the game to a 2-2 draw, APR remained mentally strong and felt no pressure of conceding more goals from the visitors but instead responded with another two quick goals from Gilbert Mugisha and Christian Ishimwe between 15 minute to reclaim top spot with a 4-2 victory.

AS Kigali struggling with shaky defense

The citizens took the lead twice against Sunrise FC but their back four were very porous as the game ended 2-2.

They were even lucky not to have conceded a 94th minute penalty as the referee waved play on despite Yafesi Mubiru being hacked down inside the box.

The club expects the likes of Latif Bishira and Gilbert Dusingizimana to up their game if they are to realize their dream of lifting the league