Zimbabwe: Noose Tightening On Drug Traffickers

Government will soon review the legal framework on dangerous drugs and illicit substances to come up with deterrent sentences on convicted persons who often prey on young people with dangerous and banned substances, President Mnangagwa has said.

This comes as the country today commemorates National Youth Day under the theme "Drug and substance abuse: A threat to Vision 2030, every community has a responsibility", an apt theme that has become a rallying call in the war against drugs.

It also comes as police have launched a blitzkrieg on drug lords, peddlers and abusers in an operation code-named "No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances" that has seen scores of drug suppliers being arrested.

In a wide-ranging interview with Zimbabwean journalists on Sunday in Ethiopia where he was attending the African Union Summit, President Mnangagwa said parents should play a proactive role to ensure that their children desist from taking drugs and illegal substances.

He said if parents are unable to control their children they should report them to the police so that the scourge of drug abuse is nipped in the bud.

"As you may be aware, we have recently as a Government moved in on dealing with the question of drugs among the youths. I have instructed the police that anybody found drunk anywhere must be picked up and arrested and tell us where he got the drugs.

"We are asking all institutions in the country, churches and schools, wherever you find people dealing with drugs or young people using drugs they must be arrested and make sure we protect our young people from drugs.

"We also think the parents must take responsibility. If they are unable to control their children they must report to the police because that will save their children. We are going to be harsh in dealing with this issue, especially with those that bring drugs into the country. We may, down the line, look at the sentencing of drug peddlers and increase the sentence," the President said.

Today the country celebrates National Youth Day in Lupane, Matabeleland North Province, with a focus on tackling drug and substance abuse.

The day, on which the country remembers Zimbabwe's Founding Father, Cde Robert Mugabe, who was born on February 21, 1924, affords youths an opportunity to reflect on their socio-economic development and encourage them to adopt sound leadership values by emulating the ethos espoused by national liberators.

Yesterday youths from across the country applauded President Mnangagwa for his timely intervention to raise awareness against drug abuse.

Students for Economic Development (S4ED) national president, Mr Obvious Mutizwa, who is also a University of Zimbabwe Political Science student, said the nation should heed the President's call and join hands in the war on drugs.

"As young people we appreciate the day which was set aside as National Youth Day, not only to recognise young people but also to reflect on the roles that young people can play. We will take the message of the President to the people so that we live honourably as youths and play a positive role in the attainment of Vision 2030, indeed this is an important time for young people to ask what they too can do for the country," he said.

A young man from Harare, Mr Denzel Romol, said he will always be inspired to play his part to fulfil the President's vision of building a prosperous Zimbabwe.

"Our President is implementing policies that empower youths regardless of gender and we are inspired by his visionary leadership and philosophy that 'Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo'. We are the owners of this great country and it is up to us to take it to great heights, guided by President Mnangagwa. I have no doubt that we will achieve all our dreams," he said.

Young Women for ED (YW4ED) leader, Ms Tendai Mavetera, said they appreciate the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa for empowering young women.

"As young women, we appreciate the Second Republic for coming up with a platform for the President to interface with young people, that is a gigantic step towards the emancipation of youths. Since the inception of the New Dispensation, we are witnessing serious recognition of young people, chief among those being the 10 seats reserved for youths in Parliament and the youth quota system. We also appreciate the budget set aside for sanitary pads," she said.

The theme of this year's National Youth Day is poignant as women ultimately feel the pain of drugs and substance abuse in families.

"As we focus on this year's theme, it's something very pertinent because as women we are the ones affected, it's quite disturbing to know that your child is into drugs. This might divert their focus and destroy their future, so I want to applaud our President for re-aligning young people to their destiny and encouraging them to refrain from abusing drugs," said Cde Mavetera.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ms Tsitsi Taomera from Harare said President Mnangagwa is a focused leader who wants to see young people empowered as part of sustainable development.

"As a young person, National Youth Day is very important to me because young women are being recognised across all sectors of life. Women are benefiting from the heifers and empowerment programmes being initiated by the New Dispensation. We are very happy about this year's theme of no to drug abuse and as women we want to see drug-free communities for youth to realise their full potential," said Ms Taomera.

Founder of Men BelievED, Cde Justice Matsatsira, discouraged youths from taking drugs saying they should be focused and be masters of their destiny.

"It's very important that we celebrate this National Youth Day with the thrust to reaffirm the importance of our youths in Zimbabwe as the future of the nation. I encourage our youths to desist from taking drugs so that they focus on building their future. The abuse of drugs is so rampant in the country that most youths are losing focus, this year's theme is commensurate with the dire situation that has affected young people," said Mr Matsatsira.