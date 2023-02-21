Algeria - Jailed Brother of Activist On Hunger Strike: Abderrahmane Zitout

On 16 February 2022, Algerian father of four and shop owner, Abderrahmane Zitout, started a hunger strike for the third time since his imprisonment, to protest against his prolonged, pre-trial detention which now exceeds 324 days. He languishes in arbitrary detention in El Harrach prison since 5 April 2022, on fabricated charges in a case related to his brother's political activism and membership of political opposition group, Rachad, which the Algerian authorities have labelled as a terrorist group. The authorities must drop the unfounded charges against Abderrahmane Zitout and immediately and unconditionally release him.
View Report in English