Tunisia: Rached Ghannouchi Summoned By Counter-Terrorism Unit

Lisa Bryant / VOA
Ennahdha leader Rached Ghannouchi during an interview with Voice of America.
20 February 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Head of Ennahdha movement Rached Ghannouchi has been summoned by the Aouina National Guard's Counter-Terrorism Unit, once again, in what the party's spokesperson Imed Khemiri considered a "trumped-up case."

"The objective of the latest summons is to exert pressure on Ennahdha, as part of a broader security campaign against politicians, journalists, and businesspersons," he said at a press conference Monday.

Khemiri denounced the security approach taken to deal with the country's crises and affairs, stating that "demonising political parties and the Tunisian General Labour Union could potentially undermine civil peace." He further noted that the charges brought against those who have been arrested have no link with plotting against state security or rising prices. Khemiri considered that the arrests of political leaders who oppose the "July 25 coup" are part of a broader campaign aimed at quashing dissenting voices.

Meanwhile, head of Ennahdha's legal office Zeineb Brahmi emphasised that the file related to Ghannouchi's latest summons is "baseless and unsubstantiated." Brahmi revealed that Ghannouchi is scheduled to appear before the Aouina Brigade on Tuesday, but did not provide any further details on the nature of the case. "The use of such tactics to silence opposing voices could have severe consequences on the country's stability, as the focus should be on finding solutions to the pressing issues facing Tunisia."

