Zimbabwe: Rabbit Farmers Develop Breeding Protocols

Zimbabwe rabbit farmers are developing breeding protocols to raise the standards of production in the face of massive growth in one of the country's fastest-growing subsectors.

The Zimbabwe Commercial Rabbit Breeders Association (ZICORBA) said this will bring local rabbit-rearing practices in line with international rabbit breeding standards.

ZICORBA president Regis Nyamakanga said in an interview that the rabbit breeding protocols, which will be launched within the next three months, were presently being validated by industry stakeholders.

"Since the formal introduction of rabbit rearing in Zimbabwe two years ago, there has been an influx of farmers venturing into the lucrative cuniculture sector necessitating some form of self-regulation for the burgeoning industry," he said.

"Once the protocols are approved, we will create a database of all certified rabbit breeders in Zimbabwe to ensure that current and aspiring farmers buy breeding stock from credible sources.

"The list of certified breeders will be published on the ZICORBA website.

"The ZICORBA Rabbit Breeders' Directory is a searchable platform for farmers in need of pure breeding stock.

"The certified breeders will keep a particular breed of rabbits and follow the recommended standards and international best practice of rabbit breeding."

Meanwhile, Mr Nyamakanga said the cuniculture sector is this year expected to expand production on the back of strategic partnerships with a number of key organisations and the introduction of out-grower schemes in various parts of the country.

"We anticipate rabbit production to increase from about 30 tonnes in 2022 to an estimated 50 tonnes in 2023.

"This is premised on a number of initiatives that we are actively pursuing.

"Discussions are currently underway with potential partners to launch out-grower schemes across the country, which will not only significantly shore up our production but professionalise rabbit rearing in the country," he said.

Mr Nyamakanga added that a number of organisations with a huge membership have submitted proposals to partner with ZICORBA in growing and marketing rabbits and the association was actively considering the proposals.

The association is expecting an upsurge in sales of rabbit meat on the domestic market as enquiries for rabbit meat from leading restaurants, butcheries, eateries, hotels and supermarket chains continue to swell.

"Demand for rabbit meat on the local market is currently very firm such that we are currently failing to satisfy it, which is a good place to be thanks to the sustained campaigns by ZICORBA and its partners to popularise the consumption of rabbit meat in the country over the past two years.

"Early this year, we were approached by three Southern Africa countries requesting us to supply them with rabbit meat and we are currently in discussions with them.

"If the price is right, we will make a breakthrough into the export market over the next three to four months," he said.