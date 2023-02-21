Zimbabwe-Born Rugby League Ace Matongo Injured On Championship Comeback

Zimbabwe-born rugby league star Masimbaashe Matongo is facing a spell on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder on his second "debut" for Rugby League Championship club Bradford on Sunday.

Matongo was in the starting line-up as Bradford Bulls emerged 14-12 winners against Widnes Vikings thanks to a last-minute try from Tom Holmes, which was converted by Dec Patton.

David Foggin-Johnston and Ben Blackmore also crossed for the Bulls.

It was however a bittersweet return for Matongo as he was unable to finish the match.

The Harare-born rugby league star who played one game on loan at the same club in 2021, was in tears in the changing room as he waited for the ambulance to take him to hospital to have his dislocated shoulder put back into place.

The injury comes a few days after Bradford had announced the return of the former Hull prop for the rest of the season following a successful trial period.

Matongo, 26, spent last season with York City Knights in the second division following his move from Hull.

The forward suffered a season-ending shoulder injury last August and was released by the Knights during the off-season.

He made 19 appearances for the side, scoring one try. He will be hoping that his latest injury setback does not rule him out again for the rest of the season like what happened during his stint at the York City Knights.

Matongo was a relative latecomer to the sport having grown up playing rugby union in Zimbabwe.

He was spotted playing for community club Norland Sharks and brought in to the club's academy set-up.

He was signed by Hull FC in 2013, and two years later made his Super League debut at Wigan while still studying accountancy.