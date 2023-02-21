Zimbabwe: Billiat Frustrated By Season-Ending Injury Setback

20 February 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

Former Zimbabwe international attacker Khama Billiat has opened up on his frustration after being ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury.

A campaign disrupted by injuries took another disappointing turn for the Mufakose-born forward as he underwent surgery on his groin injury which effectively ended his season.

Billiat, who will be out of contract at Kaizer Chiefs at the end of the season admitted it is tough being out of action while the club struggles for results, adding it requires one to be strong mentally.

"It is frustrating especially when it takes longer than what you expected it to," Billiat said.

"It is really frustrating because we can only contribute as much as we can when we are fit and we always want to contribute positively to the team.

"But as much as we are injured, and on the sidelines, we can only motivate the guys and try to watch the games and make sure you give your input when we reflect on the games and just be part of it so that your little contribution can help the team.

"It is really frustrating but we are professional, it is something that is out of our control.

"You need to be mentally strong and honestly, it is not easy as we say. You have to be mentally strong because you just want to play football because that is what we know best, so being outside takes a really big mental strain."

Billiat has been one of the key players for Kaizer Chiefs since joining the club from Mamelodi Sundowns.

He has played 125 Premier Soccer League matches for the club and managed to score 24 goals and provide 29 assists.

Last season, he found the back of the net eight times and provided as many assists in the 27 matches he played.

However, things have not been smooth in the ongoing campaign, where he has spent more time on the sidelines than on the pitch while Chiefs struggle for form.

