Namibia: Another Defeat for the Eagles

THE Namibian Eagles suffered their fourth and final match on their Nepalese tour when Scotland beat them by 43 runs in Kirtipur on Monday.

Namibia did well to contain Scotland to 221 all out, but despite a strong start in their run chase they could not maintain the initiative and were eventually all out for 178.

After winning the toss for the first time on tour, Namibian captain Gerhard Erasmus sent Scotland in to bat and Namibia got off to a great start when Tangeni Lungameni dismissed Kyle Coetzer for a third-ball duck.

Scotland made a steady recovery, with Liam Naylor scoring 20, Christopher McBride 47 and Matthew Cross 16, and when Bernard Scholtz trapped Richie Berrington lbw for 32, their innings was delicately poised at 137/5 with 18 overs to go.

There were solid contributions from Tomas Mackintosh (34) and Michael Leask (29) further down, but Namibia's bowlers, led by Ruben Trumpelmann plugged away with intermittent wickets, before dismissing the whole side for 221.

Trumpelmann had a great return of 5/30 off 10 overs, to eventually win the player of the match award, while Tangeni Lungameni took 2/58.

In Namibia's innings, Karl Birkenstock (7) and Shaun Fouche (10) were dismissed cheaply, but Lohan Louwrens and Gerhard Erasmus put on 60 runs for the third wicket, and with the total at 112/2 they were well set.

Michael Leask, however, broke the partnership when he caught and bowled Louwrens for 52 off 67 balls (6x4) and when Mark Watt dismissed Gerhard Erasmus for 43 off 38 balls (4x4, 2x6), the momentum shifted to Scotland.

Namibia lost regular intervals with only Zane Green (25) and Trumpelmann (10) reaching double figures before the whole side was out for 178.

Watt was Scotland's best bowler, taking 4/41 off 8,4 overs, while Leask took 3/42 off 10.

The win saw Scotland increasing their lead to 50 points, with one match remaining, while Namibia are third on 37 with two matches remaining.