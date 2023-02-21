South Africa: Pretty Yende to Sing At King Charles's Coronation

21 February 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Razeen Gutta

South African opera singer Pretty Yende has been personally selected by King Charles III to perform at his coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in May this year.

Charles and Camilla will be crowned on Saturday 6 May in a ceremony that will showcase talent from across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, Buckingham Palace have confirmed.

Pretty Yende from the small town of Piet Retief, Mpumalanga will be among those commissioned to perform.

The 37-year-old will be joined by the likes of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Patrick Doyle and Iain Farrington, among others, as those handpicked by the king.

Yende has performed in some of the finest theatres globally and was recently awarded the Ceremonial Badge of Honour for her contribution to arts and letters in France.

"It's hard to put into words how honoured and blessed I feel to receive an invitation to perform at The Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6th of May 2023," Yende said on Twitter as she expressed her delight.

 

