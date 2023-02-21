Namibia: Alleged Coitus Killer Pleads Not Guilty

A Gobabis resident, accused of killing his romantic partner during sexual intercourse, pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder, read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act, yesterday before Windhoek High Court judge Dinnah Usiku.

Petrus Abusema did not give a plea explanation and indicated to the judge that he will remain silent and that his defence will become apparent during the trial. His Legal Aid lawyer Eliaser Shakwa confirmed that the plea was in accordance with his instructions.

It is alleged by the State that Abusema (29) killed Katrina Hendrik during the early morning hours of Saturday 18 July 2020.

According to the summary of substantial facts, the accused and victim were in an intimate relationship while he was also in a relationship with another woman at the same time.

During the night in question, he visited the victim at her shack in Kanaan Location in Gobabis and had intercourse with her.

An argument erupted between them, and he allegedly strangled her or in another way blocked her airways, causing her to die on the scene due to cardiopulmonary arrest, caused by asphyxia, whereafter he left the scene.

Abusema, through Shakwa, disputed a warning statement that the State wanted to introduce through deputy prosecutor general Taedago Gaweseb. According to Abusema, he never disposed a warning statement and was only made to sign a statement by the investigating officer after his arrest. The matter will now be subjected to a trial within a trial to determine the admissibility of the warning statement.

He remains in custody at the sections for trial waiting inmates at the Windhoek Correctional Facility.

The matter will resume today with the trial within a trial.