Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Finally Gazettes Controversial Delimitation Report

21 February 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

Harare — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has gazetted the constituency Delimitation Report by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), setting the stage for crunch elections expected later this year

In an extraordinary government gazette of Monday February 20, 2023, Mnangagwa declared;

"Now, therefore, under and by the virtue of the powers invested in the President, l do by this my Proclamation declare the names and boundaries of the wards and he House of Assembly and Senatorial Constituencies as finally determined by the Commission, which names boundaries are set out in the schedule to this Proclamation, to the wards and National Assembly and the Senatorial Constituencies of Zimbabwe for the purposes of the forthcoming and any subsequent general election."

Carried out once every ten years and following a census, Delimitation is the process of dividing the country into constituencies and wards for purposes of elections to constituency seats in the National Assembly and of councillors to local authorities. The process is carried out in terms of sections 160 and 161 of the new Constitution.

The latest report by ZEC drew bi-partisan condemnation by both the ruling Zanu PF party and the opposition.

Some members of the electoral commission had also dissociated from the preliminary report and it remains unclear whether the electoral body eventually achieved consensus over the final report.

Parliament and the President submitted their comments and reservations to the commission chair Justice Priscilla Chigumba for consideration.

According to the Constitution, "where a preliminary delimitation report has been referred back to it under subsection(8), the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission must give further consideration to the matter or issue concerned, but the Commission's decision on it is final."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.