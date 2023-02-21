East Africa: President Ruto Urges EU to Conclude Economic Partnership Pacts With EAC to Expand Kenya's Export Base

Nairobi — President William Ruto has urged the European Union to conclude Economic Partnership Agreements with EAC, so as to enable Kenya expand its export base.

President Ruto said this on Tuesday when he opened a 2 day EU-Kenya Business Forum, which has brought together about 500 business people from Kenya and the European Union.

The business forum was organized by the European Union in partnership with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance and the European Business Council, and is aimed at opening up trade and investment opportunities between Kenya and the European Market.

President Ruto told the European Union Business Council that Kenya offers a unique opportunity for trade across East Africa, given its strategic position in the region, and that it would be in the EU's best interest to conclude the pending deals.

"This is why it is also important that the EU undertake a fresh push to conclude the Economic Partnership Agreements with the East African Community. Access to the EU market would enable Kenya to expand its export base, thereby multiplying employment opportunities and strengthening its balance of trade," President Ruto stated.

The President also called for regular engagements, so as to boost trading between Kenya and EU, noting that EU is the biggest destination for Kenya's exports at Sh170bn in 2021.

At the period the President said the EU imports stood at 16.5 per cent, an increase from the previous year.

"Kenya and the EU are engaged in a fairly vigorous trade regime; it is only reasonable that as business partners on such a scale we should be engaging more," he added.

The Head of State further reported that trading with the EU helps Kenya create millions of direct jobs and indirect jobs in the tea, coffee, cut flowers and peas value chains, which are Kenya's main exports.

In addition, 70 percent of Kenya's total flower production is exported to the European Union.