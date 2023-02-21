Kenya: Unbelievable! Kenya Open Golf Return Leftover Funds From Magical Kenya Ladies Open Budget

Nairobi — The Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) have revealed that they returned Ksh 365,000 to the Ministry of Sports from the monies meant to be spent at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open, which was held earlier this month at Vipingo Ridge in Kilifi.

KOGL chairman Peter Kanyago said the body has already submitted its returns to the ministry as part of its commitment to running its affairs transparently and by the rule of law.

"Bwana Waziri (Honourable Minister), golf is a game played by gentlemen and we as the Kenya golfing fraternity will ensure that we meet all the requirements by your ministry. We will ensure that we give our returns... for example, in the just-concluded Magical Kenya Ladies Open, we have already provided our returns to your ministry,"

He added: "And Waziri, we spent a bit less than your ministry had provided and therefore, we have returned to the ministry some Ksh 365,000. This just goes to show that we are prepared and committed to following the requirements laid out by your ministry."

This year's edition of the Magical Kenya Open - which is part of the coveted DP Tour - is set for March 9-12 at the Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi.

Kanyago further described the event, along with the Magical Kenya Ladies Open, as more than just sporting events but opportunities to showcase the best that the country has to offer in terms of tourism and investment avenues.

"It is a celebration of our rich culture and tourism potential. It is a pleasure to host this prestigious tournament. We are confident that it will boost our tourism sector and showcase Kenya as a preferred golfing destination. We are honoured to host this event and we are committed to providing a memorable experience for all those who will be involved," he said.

The tournament has thus far been boosted by a Ksh 70million-sponsorship from Absa Kenya with Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba revealing that the government will soon flex its financial muscles by catering for the lion's share of the sponsorship.

Absa Kenya interim managing director Yusuf Omari lauded KOGL's financial prudence and encouraged them to continue in the same direction.

"This is to confirm that we will sponsor the 13th edition to the tune of about Ksh 70 million. If I were to break it down, about Ksh 50.7 million will go towards KOGL to help in the running of the tournament... and I am happy to hear what happened in Vipingo. Trust me, if there's a balance, we will take it... we don't mind," Omari said to laughter from the audience.

He also promised that the bank will soon unveil sponsorships for local pros participating in the annual event as well as junior golfers, in an effort to develop the sport in the country.