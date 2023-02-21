Botswana, Namibia to Sign Agreement for Use of ID Cards to Cross Borders

President Hage Geingob and his Botswana counterpart Mokgweetsi Masisi, will this Friday sign a memorandum of understanding to permit citizens of the two countries to use identity cards to cross their borders.

According to a press statement by Botswana's home affairs ministry on Monday, the signing of the agreement will take place at the Mamuno/Trans-Kalahari border post.

President Geingob's spokesperson Alfredo Hengari confirmed the signing of the agreement to The Namibian on Tuesday.

"The agreement will serve to eliminate barriers to the free movement of people, goods and services, thereby strengthening trade between the two countries," the statement from Botswana reads.

According to the statement, the use of national identity cards for cross-border travel will enhance the momentum for economic and regional integration and further promote safe and orderly migration.

The Botswana government said the agreement will become more impactful on people's lives as the Mamuno/Trans-Kalahari border post will operate on a 24-hour basis later this year.