Somalia: Mogadishu Hit By Bomb and Gun Attack

Gunmen launch a complex assault in Mogadishu amidst tight security measures by the police in an effort to avert terror attacks in the capital.

The initial reports suggest that the assailants blasted their way into a building in Abdulaziz district which houses Ma'wisley fighters wounded in Hiran battle against Al-Shabaab.

The area of the attack is the green zone, Mogadishu's heavily fortified area, where top officials are residing, including Ali Sha'ban, the deputy senate speaker.

Police cordoned off the scene and trying to regain control of the house from suspected Al-Shabaab gunmen holed up and taking the people as hostages, according to the reports.

This is a breaking news, check back for updates.