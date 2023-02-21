Somalia: Mogadishu Hit By Bomb and Gun Attack

21 February 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Gunmen launch a complex assault in Mogadishu amidst tight security measures by the police in an effort to avert terror attacks in the capital.

The initial reports suggest that the assailants blasted their way into a building in Abdulaziz district which houses Ma'wisley fighters wounded in Hiran battle against Al-Shabaab.

The area of the attack is the green zone, Mogadishu's heavily fortified area, where top officials are residing, including Ali Sha'ban, the deputy senate speaker.

Police cordoned off the scene and trying to regain control of the house from suspected Al-Shabaab gunmen holed up and taking the people as hostages, according to the reports.

This is a breaking news, check back for updates.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.