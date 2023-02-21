Somalia: Somali FM Rejects Claims His Car Fell Into Al-Shabaab

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Abshir Omar Jama denied reports that vehicles owned by the Ministry fell into the Al-Shabaab hands.

"It's baseless propaganda the claims on social media indicating that cars belonging to the ministry of foreign affairs and me are missing,"

"I inform the Somali people that there is no vehicle belonging to me or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs missing or has gone to Al-Shabaab," wrote Haruse on his Facebook page.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs also said that the reports were spread by people with an intention to mislead the Somali people on fake news.

This comes as there has been a lot of discussion on social media that a vehicle owned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been taken to the Al-Shabaab-held area in Somalia.