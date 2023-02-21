Kenya: Police Raid Illegal Abattoirs in Kisumu Slaughtering Stolen Livestock

Kisumu — Police in Kisumu have raided an illegal abattoirs where suspected stolen livestock are slaughtered.

A local administrator Agnes Akinyi of Manyatta B sub location says they got information of an illegal activity at a residential area in Manyatta.

Akinyi says locals in the recent past have complained of missing livestock, including cows and goats.

By the time police arrived at the scene, fresh slaughtered cow skin, horns and fly whisk was recovered as the suspect fled the area.

Akinyi says the wife to the suspect was taken in to help with investigations.

"The main suspect is at large but in custody we have the wife, who will help us with more information," she said.

She went further to note that there could be a big team behind the syndicate, which she promised to unearth.

Azziza Khalid reported that her cows started going missing a month ago.

"I am a resident of Manyatta, my cow shed is now empty, they have been stolen over time, with no trace," she said.

Khalid says she failed to send her children to school due to lack of fees after her cows, she had intended to sell got stolen.

The local administrator thanked members of the public who volunteered the information to the authorities noting that it is an effort to deal with criminals amidst the public.

At the scene, three cows, apparently lined up for slaughter were found tethered in the compound.

Akinyi says the animals were driven to Kondele police station while asking the public who might have lost livestock in the recent days to make their way to the station for identification.