Rwanda: RDF, International Counterparts Treat Over 750 People

Military personnel from the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) participating in the multinational exercise codenamed Justified Accord 23 (JA23), and their international counterparts, have treated more than 750 patients at Mayange Health Centre, Bugesera District.

They are assisted by colleagues from Armenia, the Czech Republic and the US Armed Forces, according to a statement released by the RDF.

The multinational exercise kicked off on February 13 is primarily based at the Kenya School of Infantry (SOI) located in Isiolo County, in Kenya, with other field training exercises concurrently running in Djibouti, Rwanda, Somalia and Uganda.

Rwanda received a level two hospital that involves 150 military personnel including 126 from Rwanda and 24 from Armenia, Czech Republic, Kenya and USA.

The level two hospital was established in Gako, Bugesera District. It will be conducting medical outreach activities and aerial medical evacuation as part of the exercise.

The RDF also sent 44 military personnel to Kenya.

The JA23 is a multinational exercise that brought together US - Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (STAF-AF) and 18 countries with 800 military participants from four continents to increase partner readiness capacity for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance.