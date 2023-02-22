Rwanda: Jordan Deputy PM in Rwanda for Three-Day Working Visit

Ayman Safadi, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Kingdom of Jordan, arrived in Rwanda on Tuesday, February 21, for a three day working visit.

Upon arrival, he was received at the Kigali International Airport (KIA) by Rwandan counterpart, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr.Vincent Biruta.

In Rwanda, Deputy Prime Minister Safadi is expected to meet several officials for discussions around bilateral cooperation prospects, including economic, investment, and trade fields.

Dr Biruta last met his Jordanian counterpart on the sidelines of the 2022 World Economic Forum annual meeting, in Davos, Switzerland. At the time, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the relations between Rwanda and Jordan.

In a related development, President Paul Kagame also visited Jordan in March 2022, where he was hosted by His Majesty King, Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein for a bilateral meeting on discussions enhancing ongoing areas of cooperation between Jordan and Rwanda.