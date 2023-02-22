Rwanda: Strange Disease Kills Over 200 Pigs in Musanze

A disease yet to be identified has killed over 200 pigs in Musanze District leading to a pause in movement and consumption in some areas.

According to the district authorities, the case was traced in the Muko sector, Songa cell, where the allegedly unknown disease killed 38 old pigs, 216 piglets on February 17 owned by a local farmer, Alex Uwamahoro.

There are concerns about the number going up, local residents say. However, there is no additional information regarding how many more pigs are infected, or developing symptoms at the moment.

Speaking to The New Times, the director of Agriculture and Animal Resources in Musanze District, Jean Ngendahayo, said samples have been taken for further assessment of the strange disease.

"There have been no such cases registered over the past years where pigs died unpredictably," he noted.

The district's statement released on February 20, as a way of responding to the incident, called for the temporary closure of butcheries and other places pigs are slaughtered and consumed, a ban on the movement of pigs and dumping of pigs that died suspiciously in deep holes, appropriate hygiene practices, and avoid exchanging male pigs for breeding in Muko, Kimonyi, Muhoza, Rwaza, and Busogo sectors.

"There is an unidentified disease affecting and killing pigs not later than four days after developing symptoms of high fever, lack of appetite, red lesions on the skin, respiratory distress, and fatigue," the statement reads in part.

Jean-Paul Kwizera and Emmy Mbarushimana are residents of Muhoza sector and lovers of pork, locally known as 'akabenzi'.

Kwizera says he is worried about high prices due to high demand but appreciates the decision taken by the sectors as one measure to curb the spread of the disease in the interest of the general public.

"We commend the district and concerned institutions for responding to the problem very quickly. 'Akabenzi' is highly edible," old Mbarushimana added.

There are 23,000 pig farmers, with a total pig population of about 10,000 across Musanze District.