South Africa: What Will The 2023 Budget Speech Bring? - South African News Briefs - February 22, 2023

What to Expect From the 2023 Budget Speech

All eyes will be on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana when he delivers his much-anticipated budget speech in parliament. Godongwana will have the unenviable task of balancing rising spending pressures amid lower economic growth, made worse by the intense load shedding (power cuts), reports SABC News. Godongwana's highly anticipated address comes amid tough times with high unemployment, struggling parastatals crippled businesses, and frustrated residents due to load shedding, says EWN. Senior Economist at Absa Peter Worthington says: "One of the big issues is of course is the intensified load shedding that the economy is labouring under. It is going to have an impact on the fiscus, it will slow the growth of the economy and that is not good news for tax receipts in general. But also what we are observing now is that a lot of businesses are spending money on backup diesel generation and that is going to hurt the bottom line, the profitability of these businesses and it is going to hurt the tax receipts that they are contributing into the state." According to the ministry of finance, the budget allocation speech will aim to strike a balance between competing national spending priorities and the limited resources available to the National Treasury. Topics expected to be covered by Godongwana include stabilising state-owned entity finances such as Eskom's, the large budget deficit, tax revenues, municipal finances, and more.

Vice-Chancellor Phakeng to Leave UCT With R12 Million Package- News24



Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng will take an early retirement package from the University of Cape Town (UCT) after the embattled vice-chancellor and university council reached an exit settlement deal, according to an exclusive News24 report. The news website says it understands that Phakeng will be paid over R12 million to leave the university before her second term expires in 2028. Phakeng's exit follows the appointment of an independent panel of investigation into allegations of mismanagement and abuse of power against her and council chair Babalwa Ngonyama, headed by retired Supreme Court of Appeal president, Judge Lex Mpati.

Proteas Keep World Cup Dream Alive As They Sail into the Semi-Finals

Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits scored unbeaten half-centuries as the Proteas booked their place in a Cape Town match in the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup semi-finals with a 10-wicket win against Bangladesh, reports News24. All semi-final spots have been settled, with South Africa facing England on Friday February 24 and Australia battling India on Thursday February 23. It will take several steps up in standards for the Proteas to beat England but they have two days to figure out how they will do that, reports TimesLive. This is the first time that the ICC T20 Women's Cricket World Cup 2023 tournament is taking place in an African nation.

