Tanzania: Simba 1-1 Azam - a Fastest Goal of the Season?

Simba have been held to a 1-1 draw by Azam FC in an explosive Premier League match played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday evening.

Azam's venom striker Prince Dube netted probably the fastest goal of the season in a just 16 seconds after the kick-off.

However, the hosts stood firm until in the 90th minute when an own goal from Azam defender Abdallah Kheri headed inside his net.

He was trying to clear a dangerous ball slotted in the box by substitute Kibu Denis whose entry energised the Msimbazi street giants.

With the outcome, Simba have now attained 54 points from 23 matches and are 5 points adrift leaders Young Africans.

For Azam, they have reclaimed the third place on the table with 44 points similar to Singida Big Stars but goal average favours the former.

Meanwhile, the league continues on Wednesday with one fixture as KMC host defending champions Yanga at the same venue.

It is going to be the last game of the 23rd round of the campaign.