Uganda: TotalEnergies Passes Key Safety Milestone On Uganda's Tilenga Oil Project

French oil company, TotalEnergies EP Uganda has successfully achieved 10-millionman hours without Lost Time Injuries (LTI) on the Tilenga Project.

This crucial health and safety industry milestone was achieved on January 13, 2023.

Measurement of LTI is a lagging indicator which is aimed at measuring a company's incidents in the form of past accident statistics.

It measures all on-the-job injuries that require a person to stay away from work for more than 24 hours, or which result in death or permanent disability.

The General Manager for TotalEnergies EP Uganda, Philippe Groueix described it as a big achievement.

"Safety is a core value at TotalEnergies EP Uganda and our achievement of 10-million-man hours without injuries is testament to the fact that all our employees and contractors take this value seriously," Grouix said.

"It is important to recognize the key role played by the dedicated health, safety and environment teams as well as the site supervision teams who work in close collaboration with our contractors to ensure that safety remains a priority for all. Given the significant increase of our activities on site, it is critical to reinforce our collective commitment to safeguarding the lives of everybody working on the project."

He said safety is of utmost importance in any oil and gas activity, and that TotalEnergies EP Uganda is committed to ensuring that all safety measures are in place to protect its employees, facilities, the environment, and the communities in which it operates.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Company Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Currently, the Tilenga project employs more than 5,000 people working with TotalEnergies EP Uganda and its contractors both on site and in Kampala.

The French company says it has invested heavily in state-of-the-art technology and equipment, local and international experts for the development of the projects and has put in place strict safety protocols to minimize risks on its sites.

Tilenga is located in the Buliisa and Nwoya districts in the Lake Albert,

The Tilenga project is operated by TotalEnergies and it includes the development of six fields and the drilling of around 400 wells from 31 locations.

The project includes the development of a Central Processing Facility (CPF) with capacity to process 190,000 barrels of oil and 700,000 barrels of total liquid per day as well as drilling of over 426 wells (200 water injector wells, 196 oil producer wells, 2 polymer pilot wells and 28 reference wells) which are planned to be drilled on 31 well-pads.

The Tilenga project also involves development of over 160 kilometres of flow-lines which will transport crude oil and water from the wells to the Central Processing Facility.

The project also includes the development of a 95 km 24 inch feeder pipeline which will transport the processed crude oil from the Central Processing Facility in Buliisa to the export hub and Refinery in Kabaale in Hoima district.