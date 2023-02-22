Somalia: Somali Security Forces End Al-Shabaab Siege in Mogadishu, 10 Dead

21 February 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali security forces managed to finalise an Al-Shabaab siege at a house in the capital, Mogadishu on Tuesday.

The ministry of information has announced the end of the hours-long operation to regain control of the beachfront house in Abdulaziz District.

It added at least 10 people were killed and 7 wounded in the Al-Shabaab attack that started with a suicide bombing at the gate of the house accommodating wounded Macwisley fighters.

Four gunmen who fought off security forces the police inside the house were shot dead, ending one of the major attacks in the capital since the beginning of 2023.

The Al-Qaeda affiliated group claimed it killed dozens of soldiers in the house attack, a claim that the government has denied.

The ministry of information said four soldiers sustained wounds during the operation that began in the afternoon and ended in the evening.

The deputy speaker of the Senate Ali Sha'ban who was in the house at the time of the attack was evacuated by the police to a safer location.

Al-Shabab targeted Macwisley fighters for their role in the Hiran battle which dealt a big blow to the militants since last year.

