Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance Demands Mwonzora Resignation - Party Principals Reveal Opposition Leader Squandered Party's Financing Funds Since Takeover

22 February 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

MDC Alliance, an amalgamation of opposition political parties formed ahead of the 2018 elections, has demanded the immediate resignation of its leader Douglas Mwonzora.

Principals to the union have cited Mwonzora's failure to share funds received under the Political Parties Finance Act as one of the main reasons he has to step down.

As was exclusively revealed by NewZimbabwe.com in 2021, Mwonzora stands accused of refusing to share the funds which run into millions of Zimbabwean dollars.

His failure to convene meetings and conduct a post-mortem of last year's humiliating by-election loss has been identified as another reason the MDC-T President has to leave office.

MDC Alliance was formed and led by late MDC-T President Morgan Tsvangirai as a united front to unseat Zanu PF.

Upon his death the seat was taken by current Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa before a palace coup that was followed by quickfire events which eventually saw his nemesis, Mwonzora take over.

"It is now clear that you have been too busy, for almost a year, with MDC-T affairs and other issues at the expense of MDC Alliance operations," reads a letter sent to Mwonzora and signed by Mathias Guchutu on behalf of all alliance principals.

"Your manoeuvring through avoiding any form of formal Principals meetings even suicidally sidelined, among other issues as per our previous letters, the 26 of March, 22 by-elections post-mortem, general

elections preparedness, the Political Parties Finance grant as an agenda item and up to now not a single Zimbabwe dollar, has been paid to any Alliance partner.

"We agreed on percentages long back and do not need meetings except on challenges. This is against the backdrop of millions of the previous grants that vanished before the March 26 by elections that paralysed the kicking off of all Alliance operations.

"We cannot continue tolerating such gross incompetence, gross negligence and politically fatal financial indiscipline as we inch toward a landmark general election.

"It is our hope and pray that you do yourself and the Alliance a favour by resigning as the MDC Alliance leader in the next 72 hours, starting Monday 20 February at 8am."

Guchutu's letter comes at a time Mwonzora is battling to save his party from splitting following a chaotic Annual General Meeting (AGM) that has seen senior party members being suspended and fired after being accused of being the sources of division within the party.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.