Kenya: UON Council Gags VC Prof Kiama Amid Harassment Claims

Nairobi — The University of Nairobi Council has restrained Vice Chancellor Prof Stephen Kiama from instituting changes affecting any office holder following harassment claims.

The Council directed Prof Kiama not to interfere with the present constitution of any Office of the University, any Terms and Conditions of Service of any Staff Member as well as the Staffing in any Office until Council meets and deliberates on the claims.

"Given the nature of emerging complaints, other Staff Members are increasingly voicing their apprehension of intimidation and harassment being visited upon them," Council Chairperson Prof Miriam Were sated in a directive seen by Capital News on Wednesday.

Prof Were said the move is intended "to render comfort to all Staff of the University of Nairobi in the performance of their duties and obligations."

A source told Capital News that the directive followed an acrimonious university reform fallout.

"There is post varsity reform fall out over how appointments to senior positions and the changes are being handled without council's knowledge," a senior lecturer familiar with the new development said.