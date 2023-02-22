Kenya: UON Council Gags VC Prof Kiama Amid Harassment Claims

21 February 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The University of Nairobi Council has restrained Vice Chancellor Prof Stephen Kiama from instituting changes affecting any office holder following harassment claims.

The Council directed Prof Kiama not to interfere with the present constitution of any Office of the University, any Terms and Conditions of Service of any Staff Member as well as the Staffing in any Office until Council meets and deliberates on the claims.

"Given the nature of emerging complaints, other Staff Members are increasingly voicing their apprehension of intimidation and harassment being visited upon them," Council Chairperson Prof Miriam Were sated in a directive seen by Capital News on Wednesday.

Prof Were said the move is intended "to render comfort to all Staff of the University of Nairobi in the performance of their duties and obligations."

A source told Capital News that the directive followed an acrimonious university reform fallout.

"There is post varsity reform fall out over how appointments to senior positions and the changes are being handled without council's knowledge," a senior lecturer familiar with the new development said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.