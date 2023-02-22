Kenya: More East African Rally Drivers Expected to Make Bow in Safari Rally

Nairobi — Kenya Motorsports Federation (KMSF) CEO Phineas Kimathi hopes that more drivers from the East African region will be able to participate at this year's Safari Rally set for June.

Kimathi noted that the improving economic conditions post-Covid 19 may encourage more rally drivers from the region to compete in what has always been billed as one of the toughest events on the World Rally Championships (WRC) calendar.

"I think you all know that Covid wrecked havoc on many economies. When I am talking about economies I do not only mean the government but also at the individual and business level. With the kind of recovery we are witnessing, the drivers will come back. The region has got very good drivers and we welcome them," Kimathi said.

He also noted that the increasing number of Kenyans competing in the event bodes well for the growth of the sport in the country, pointing to the FIA Rally Stars programme as evidence that there is a depth of talent in the country that just needs to harnessed.

"First of all we have a lot of Kenyans taking part in the rally. It is not like they are absent. Carl (Tundo) has just said he has competed in the Safari Rally twice, which is quite commendable. Then we have the FIA Rally Stars where we are developing the young drivers and you have seen that these young people in less than two years they have started winning events," he said.

Kimathi added: "That is the kind of development we are talking about. So it is ongoing and we are encouraging and sponsors to come on board and support our own Kenyans because participating in a WRC event is not cheap."

The KMSF supremo was speaking on Tuesday afternoon during the inaugural meeting of the organising committee for the Safari Rally at Moi Stadium, Kasarani.

The committee is chaired by multiple national rally champion Carl 'Flash' Tundo with Kimathi as the CEO and secretary.

Kimathi spoke of his excitement at having the legendary driver on board and expressed hope that his experience will contribute to making this year's edition of Safari Rally bigger and better.

"My first work here is to welcome the new team... welcome the new chairman. I have been chairman since 2017 and I think I have done my job. I need some help now and I want to welcome Carl Tundo and congratulate him on his appointment. My work is to support the system and get the secretariat running and that's exactly what I have began doing," he said.

He assured all in attendance that preparations for the rally are on course with the federation in constant correspondence with the International Automobile Federation (FIA) on the same.

"There is no big change because nothing has stopped. The secretariat is intact and we are working and responding to correspondence from FIA. I don't think there is a gap anywhere. We have finalised with the itineraries and submitted them to FIA so there will be no major changes this year," Kimathi said.

The organising committee was unveiled on Monday by Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba alongside a steering committee to be chaired by himself.