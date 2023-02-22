Rwanda: Étoile Suspend Head Coach Nsengiyumva

Etoile de l'Est have controversially handed a two-week suspension to head coach Francois Nsengiyumva due to misconduct and 'poor run of results' despite being at the top of Group A table of Ferwafa second division league.

Club Secretary General Elia Byukusenge confirmed to Times Sport that the coach was informed about his suspension on Saturday, February 18, and was since not able to travel with the team that beat Group A rivals Vision Jeunesse Nouvelle 3-2 Rubavu in the ongoing second division league.

"He was suspended because the management is not happy with his performance, productivity and poor relationship with senior players," Byukusenge said in a telephone interview.

Byukusenge explained that the coach was suspended because the management was not impressed by his work ethic as his relationship with senior players at the club continues to deteriorate which hence affected the club's performance on the pitch.

"The management is looking into the issue and we felt he couldn't continue his coach role while he is under investigation. New development will be communicated after 15 days," he said.

Coach Nsengiyumva refused to comment on his latest suspension as his future at the club remains pending the club's decision which will be taken in two weeks' time.

"I won't say a word about my suspension. Let's wait what will happen after the mentioned period," the tactician said.

Byukusenge said that the decision had to be taken in early stages because it had started to affect the club's performance despite leading the second division Group A table with seven points clear at the top.

It is reported that Nsengiyumva had a rift with senior players which hence saw club drop points against Kirehe FC, AS Muhanga, La Jeunesse and Ivoire Olympique in the league and Marine in the Peace Cup.

The coach has a one-year contract with an option to extend to one more year depending on the team's performance.